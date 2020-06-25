Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Stake Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 316.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 245,524 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Kosmos Energy worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 144.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

