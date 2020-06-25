Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stake Cut by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,781 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,493,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Waldron purchased 5,555 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,443. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KTB opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

