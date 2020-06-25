Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.15% of Kelly Services worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kelly Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kelly Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kelly Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KELYA. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Noble Financial lowered Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of KELYA opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $586.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.08. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

