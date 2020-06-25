JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $540.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 539 ($6.86), with a volume of 114617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $858.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 493.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 447.35.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

