Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 357.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Joint were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 69.8% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 148.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 4,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $201.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Joint Corp has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 million. Joint had a return on equity of 66.44% and a net margin of 6.20%. Analysts anticipate that Joint Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.