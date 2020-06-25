Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MPC. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.20. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

