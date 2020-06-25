Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Banco Macro by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Banco Macro by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Banco Macro by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 174,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 93,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMA opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $436.93 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 43.05%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

