Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 5,944 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

In related news, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,684.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMC Stock stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.