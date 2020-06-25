Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $212,000 Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,072 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,653,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,095,000 after buying an additional 189,609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,512,000 after purchasing an additional 408,711 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,405,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

TCO stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.06. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

