Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 4,643 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 170.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGRC. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

