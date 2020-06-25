J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,682 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 14.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,101,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $106.24 on Thursday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.89.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.46.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

