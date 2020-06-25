iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,944,000 after buying an additional 157,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 141,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,968,000.

IYF stock opened at $112.57 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

