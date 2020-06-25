iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.19

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.19 and last traded at $108.18, with a volume of 2923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,185,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

