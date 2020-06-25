iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $282.00

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $282.00 and last traded at $282.00, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.22 and a 200 day moving average of $244.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

