Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $6.38 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates lifted its stake in Apple by 64.1% during the first quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 64,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,870,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,257 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

