Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Sells $88,388.16 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $88,388.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,279.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WLDN opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $279.60 million, a PE ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Willdan Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Willdan Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Willdan Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.