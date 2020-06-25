Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $24.00. The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 57819392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.