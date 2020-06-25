Imperial Capital Comments on Outfront Media Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,438,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,633,000 after purchasing an additional 519,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,767 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,930,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

