IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.90

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.90 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 191399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.55 ($0.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.27.

IGAS Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

