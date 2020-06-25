HS Management Partners LLC Sells 149,463 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,148 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 149,463 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day moving average of $169.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

