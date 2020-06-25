Howard Lerman Sells 22,145 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 22,145 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $404,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,924 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,057,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yext by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

