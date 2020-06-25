Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -185.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.