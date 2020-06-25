Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, FIX began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an add rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

