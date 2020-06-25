Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $263.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $360.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.68 and its 200 day moving average is $297.06.
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
