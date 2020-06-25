Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $263.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $360.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.68 and its 200 day moving average is $297.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

