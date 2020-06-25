Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.04 Million Stock Holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,484 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $26,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

BXS opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

