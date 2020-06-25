Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.73 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 45,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Badger Meter worth $24,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

BMI stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

