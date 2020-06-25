Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Alkermes worth $27,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after buying an additional 1,735,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,046,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $18,464,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 483.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,037,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 859,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after buying an additional 448,420 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 6,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $96,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $351,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

