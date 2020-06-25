Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNET. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,282,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,024,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 465,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,328,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,983,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 987.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 193,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TriNet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $30,458.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,854.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,892 shares of company stock worth $8,395,901. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.