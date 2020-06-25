Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,320 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Merit Medical Systems worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,232,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,304 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,911 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $42,588,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,600. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $43.87 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

