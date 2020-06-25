Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,772 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Teradata worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 609.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 91,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

