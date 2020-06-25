Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Five9 by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $103.64 on Thursday. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $109.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -609.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $711,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,383 shares of company stock valued at $12,624,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

