Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,632 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $148,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.68 and its 200 day moving average is $297.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

