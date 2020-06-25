ELCO Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.4% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $360.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.06. The company has a market cap of $1,588.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

