Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 19,416 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,416 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

