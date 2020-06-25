Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 179.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

UFS opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

