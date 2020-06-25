Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.28 Million Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Argo Group worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Argo Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,122,000 after purchasing an additional 392,960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Argo Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,058,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,293,000 after buying an additional 226,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the period.

Get Argo Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $82,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $403,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.