David Scott Offer Sells 6,572 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,572 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $68,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $114,361.98.

FLEX opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.78. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Flex by 16.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,562,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,826,000 after acquiring an additional 191,560 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $30,832,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 25.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra decreased their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

