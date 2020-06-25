DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Blackbaud in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLKB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.57, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

