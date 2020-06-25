Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corcept is making a good progress with its Cushing's syndrome drug, Korlym, which has witnessed higher sales and a strong uptake since its approval. Korlym’s label expansion programs are promising and should boost its commercial potential in the future. Corcept's most advanced candidate relacorilant is currently under evaluation in a phase III study for Cushing's syndrome. The successful development of its pipeline candidates will further drive the company’s growth, leading to increased sales. However, Corcept is solely dependent on Korlym for growth. A decline in Korlym sales will impede the company’s prospects. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

