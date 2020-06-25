Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $211,000 in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,703,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 920,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 819,837 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DLPH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.