Charter Trust Co. Has $17.18 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charter Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $197.84 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

