Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Stock Position Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. TheStreet lowered Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

CVE opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.65.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.