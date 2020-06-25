Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.67. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.34 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 20.41%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.60. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,012,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 128,153 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 454,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

