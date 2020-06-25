Caldas Gold (CVE:CGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.58

Caldas Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 90600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Caldas Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$3.47 target price on the stock.

Get Caldas Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Caldas Gold Corp., a junior mining company, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia. Caldas Gold Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. Caldas Gold Corp. is a subsidiary of Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caldas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.