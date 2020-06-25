Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 1866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

The company has a market cap of $6.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.70.

Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

