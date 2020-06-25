BidaskClub Downgrades Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Sell

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CORE has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.21. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

