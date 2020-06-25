BidaskClub Downgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Sell

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLNE. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $434.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

