Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

