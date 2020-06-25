Beck Bode LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 393.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 97,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,093,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $330,128,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The company has a market cap of $1,500.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.