Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.47. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Berenberg Bank cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

